Major Seth Rollins update ahead of potential WWE return

Seth Rollins has been out of action since WrestleMania, after the Show of Shows it was revealed that he was struggling with a knee injury.

Following the event, he went on hiatus and has since undergone knee surgery, something that was revealed by his wife Becky Lynch.

The former World Champion's training academy called Black and Brave has since shared an update on Rollins on its Instagram, showing the former Champion working out whilst still wearing a protector over his knee. The post is an indication that The Visionary is still recovering from his recent knee surgery.

Rollins is seen lifting weights while using his injured knee, which shows that he is already quite far along in his rehab, this could mean that he is further ahead of his recovery than expected.

Rollins is expected to be out of action for several more months and the World Heavyweight Championship picture is pretty stacked at the moment, so it is still unknown what he'll do once he does ultimately return.

Seth Rollins could be out of action for several more months

Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch are seemingly taking some time away from WWE after Lynch recently lost her Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan.

Reports suggested that Lynch could remain away from WWE until 2025 and her husband could be expected to return around the same time. The couple has been on the road for much of their daughter's life and she has been forced to go along with them, but that appears to have changed now that the two stars are able to take a break.

Rollins dropped his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania before Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. The title picture has since been filled with McIntyre, Priest, and CM Punk, which could continue following Clash at the Castle.

