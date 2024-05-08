Major SmackDown star seemingly reveals popular WWE stable has officially split

The WWE Draft has moved some stables to different brands and it seems that there are a few who could have now split based on this.

Imperium has already lost a member, while The Final Testament is looking to start anew on RAW, and #DIY is making waves on SmackDown. One team that has had a rough few weeks is The O.C.

After AJ Styles walked away from the group last year, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim barely featured on SmackDown and instead have headed back to NXT. Following her win last night on the former black-and-gold brand, Michin sent out the following message on Instagram where it seems that she has hinted that the group is over.

"Finally putting myself first. Let’s do this," she wrote.

Yim and the other two members of The O.C. have been appearing on NXT but now that she has found her groove she has decided that it's time to focus on herself. Karl Anderson has managed to get into insane shape over the past few weeks, but it seems that this still isn't enough for him to be pushed on the main roster.

As part of the recent WWE Draft, all three stars were drafted to SmackDown as The O.C., but this doesn't guarantee that they will appear or that they will stay together.

AJ Styles has been thriving since going solo on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles recently main-evented WWE Backlash but came up short in his quest to become World Champion. The former O.C. member took on Cody Rhodes but was unable to find a way past him in from of the crowd in Lyon, France.

Styles stepped away from The O.C. when he went heel last December and it appears that he has been thriving ever since. It's clear that he doesn't regret leaving the group behind, but he could circle back to a feud with them since this was teased when he and Karl Anderson came to blows in the locker room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback