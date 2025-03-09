Major SmackDown star teases Dakota Kai leaving Damage CTRL for rival stable

A major WWE SmackDown star seemingly teased Dakota Kai leaving Damage CTRL for her faction today on social media. Kai is currently on RAW's roster and has not performed on the red brand since losing to Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria last month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green defeated Michin in a Street Fight to retain her Women's United States Championship this past Friday on SmackDown. Piper Niven was ringside for the match, but B-Fab chased her through the crowd to prevent her from interfering. However, Green had a backup plan, and Alba Fyre interfered to help the veteran retain her title.

Green took to her X (fka Twitter) account today to share an interesting throwback photo. She shared an image of herself, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Dakota Kai from 2016, potentially teasing that the Damage CTRL star could be joining her faction soon.

"Japan 2016 [🇨🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇳🇿 ] I spy some familiar faces," Green wrote.

You can checkout the throwback picture in her tweet below:

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by beating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2024.

Dakota Kai breaks silence on WWE RAW star's major title win

WWE star Dakota Kai reacted to IYO SKY's stunning title victory last week on the red brand.

The Genius of the Sky battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship last week on WWE RAW. Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and was ringside for the title bout on the red brand. The EST will be competing for the title at WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY pulled off the upset and defeated Ripley to capture the title in the main event of last Monday's show.

Kai took to Instagram to react to her stablemate becoming champion and shared a selfie of the two posing together after SKY's title win. You can check out her message in the post below.

"AHHHHHHHH❤️," Kai wrote.

Dakota Kai made it to the final of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament, but lost to Lyra Valkyria. She earned a rematch against the 28-year-old last month on WWE RAW but failed to capture the title yet again. The 36-year-old has never won singles gold during her time with the company.

