Major star announces retirement due to health reasons; receives emotional message from Jacob Fatu ahead of WWE SmackDown

A legendary superstar has announced his retirement from in-ring action. Jacob Fatu reacted to the same with an emotional message ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Homicide, a 30-year wrestling veteran, wrestled in his last match yesterday, as he teamed up with Bull James to take on Afa Jr. & Mike Santana. The legend was victorious in his final match. He had revealed before the show that he would be hanging up his boots after the bout because of a brain cyst.

Jacob Fatu, who faced Homicide in singles competition a couple of years ago, reacted to the veteran's announcement with an emotional message. The Samoan Werewolf posted a picture from their match along with a heartfelt note.

"LOVE & RESPECT ALWAYS! THANK YOU HOMICIDE!!" Fatu wrote.

Homicide wrestled for numerous wrestling promotions during his illustrious career. He even appeared on AEW TV in 2021 when he helped Eddie Kingston and Jox Moxley in their match against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

Jacob Fatu is looking to win his first singles title in WWE

Jacob Fatu has been booked as an unstoppable force since he made his WWE debut. The Samoan Werewolf has yet to be pinned and has stood his ground against several established names in the company.

Fatu is already a one-time champion in the company, as he won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Tama Tonga. However, he handed over the title to Tonga Loa due to an order from Solo Sikoa.

The tides have now turned, and the powerhouse doesn't seem to be working under Sikoa anymore. Furthermore, The Street Champion of the Island has been advocating for Fatu to win the United States Championship.

The Samoan Werewolf has been involved in a heated feud with Braun Strowman for a while. The two powerhouses are likely to collide in a singles match soon. Jacob could also face Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41, as indicated by a few reports. The seeds for the same were planted when Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns.

