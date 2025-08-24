Major star calls out Adam Pearce; pushes for ban on RAW

After Xavier Woods, another WWE Superstar, has now called out RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and pushed for banning a popular move. Just like the former WWE Tag Team Champion, he was also at the receiving end of the move earlier this month.On the August 4 edition of the red brand, Grayson Waller locked horns with Penta. The luchador secured the win over the Aussie Icon after flooring him with the Mexican Destroyer. The former AEW star used the same move to defeat Xavier Woods on August 18. After the match, Woods demanded that the Mexican Destroyer be banned, as he claimed he injured his neck after being hit by the move.Earlier today, WWE shared an Instagram reel in which Adam Pearce ran down the lineup for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The 47-year-old revealed that Penta will wrestle Xavier Woods' teammate Kofi Kingston in one of the matches on the show. He also took a shot at the legendary tag team, stating that he could not wait to find out what The New Day would have to complain about after the bout. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrayson Waller, who has recently joined forces with The New Day, posted a comment under the Instagram post. He urged the fans to support his call for banning the Mexican Destroyer.Here is a screengrab of Grayson Waller's comment:Grayson Waller rallies the wrestling fans. [Picture credits: WWE via Instagram]Xavier Woods also called out WWE RAW General Manager Adam PearceXavier Woods recently posted a video of himself delivering a promo while wearing a neck brace. The 38-year-old claimed that he sustained an injury to his neck after Penta hit him with the Mexican Destroyer.The veteran pointed out that piledrivers are banned from the Stamford-based promotion, and all the recent stars who were hit with piledrivers were taken care of. However, after he was on the receiving end of a similar move, he was treated differently. He called out the global juggernaut and Adam Pearce for their double standards against The New Day, accusing the RAW General Manager of conspiring against them.The New Day lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day on the June 30 edition of Monday Night RAW. The duo has since been trying to get a shot at the title, but to no avail. It remains to be seen if and when they will challenge for the gold.