Major star details what happened backstage after The Rock/Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL

After eight years, The Rock returned to in-ring competition to team up with his cousin, then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in a massive tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The hard-hitting fight saw The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief emerge victorious.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Rollins' wife, former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, revealed that all four superstars received a standing ovation as they returned backstage. Alongside The Man, WWE CCO Triple H, his wife Stephanie McMahon, The Wiseman Paul Heyman, and The Rock's daughter, NXT General Manager Ava, were there. Others were also present, including William Regal, Bobby Roode, Bruce Prichard, and Michael Hayes.

Big Time Becks pointed out that everybody felt that they had done something special:

Trending

"Sometimes you come back from a match and you just know that you've done something special. And everybody had that feeling," she said. [H/T: ESPN]

Expand Tweet

The Rock teased a massive match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Before teaming up with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, The Rock planned to return to face his cousin at this year's Show of Shows. Although the match did not happen after fans expressed their desire to see Cody Rhodes finish his story, it could happen at next year's Showcase of the Immortals.

In his interview with ESPN, The Final Boss teased a massive match at WrestleMania 41. However, he refused to reveal more details about the current plans:

"We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style," he said. [H/T: ESPN]

While The Rock could be hinting at facing Reigns at next year's Show of Shows, he could also be teasing challenging the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Before going on hiatus, The Final Boss informed The American Nightmare that he would go after him upon his comeback. It would be interesting to see what the Hollywood megastar has in store for the WWE Universe.

Did you enjoy the tag team match between The Rock & Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE star finds out Nikki Bella is single HERE