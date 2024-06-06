8-time WWE Champion to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, analyst says; and reveal himself as the new Tribal Chief

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed 8-time WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as a potential challenger for Cody Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania.

The Brahma Bull was a constant thorn in the side of The American Nightmare in his quest to finish the story at WrestleMania XL. The Rock joined forces with his cousin, Roman Reigns, to beat Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One of the Show of Shows.

On Night Two, The People's Champ left no stone unturned in helping The Tribal Chief retain his title against The American Nightmare. But The Undertaker's timely intervention allowed Cody Rhodes to knock Roman Reigns off his perch and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship,

Trending

The night after WrestleMania, The Rock confronted Rhodes and teased coming after him before going on a hiatus.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Cody Rhodes might face Dwayne Johnson instead of Roman Reigns in Las Vegas, while the latter could be involved in another Bloodline civil war:

"See, I feel like we're going to Rock vs. Cody at WrestleMania. The question is, are we going to Rock vs. Cody? Or are we going to Rock vs. Roman? Because if we're going to Rock vs. Cody, then the idea is that Roman would probably have some kind of Bloodline match at WrestleMania. But if we're gonna Rock vs. Roman, then that is the bloodline match and if we're going to Rock vs. Cody, does it make sense for The Rock to get involved in all this Bloodline Stuff? If we're trying to tell a story between him and Cody. You see what I'm saying?" Roberts said.

Roberts entertained the idea of The Rock becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion and unveiling himself as the new leader of The Bloodline 2.0.

"Unless you're going to reveal it the night after 'Mania, right? Maybe The Rock beats Cody, and then it is revealed that he is the higher power," he added. (52:12 - 52:55)

Check out the full video below:

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Only time will tell whether The Rock will return to pick up where he left off with The American Nightmare. But as of now, Cody Rhodes is engaged in a renewed feud with AJ Styles on SmackDown.

The two men locked horns at the Backlash Premium Live Event, where Rhodes defeated Styles to retain his title in France. A month later, The Phenomenal One swerved everyone when he faked his retirement to get back into the title picture.

Expand Tweet

After destroying the former AEW star last week, it became clear that WWE is heading towards a second chapter between Rhodes and Styles, possibly at Clash at the Castle.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback