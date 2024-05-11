4 matches Roman Reigns can have at WrestleMania 41 if The Rock faces Cody Rhodes

After losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns quietly stepped out of the spotlight and took an indefinite leave of absence. The Tribal Chief had ruled WWE for three-and-a-half years, and the wrestling world will take time to adjust to his absence.

Despite the uncertainty, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's comeback is almost inevitable. After all, Reigns has a massive dream match against The Rock brewing, that has been rumored for years and almost happened a few months ago.

However, Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE was planning on booking Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 41: Night Two. This would effectively cancel the potential Rock vs. Reigns encounter that many fans were predicting.

Fortunately, Roman Reigns has plenty of other options on the table. On that note, let's look at four matches Reigns could have at The Show of Shows next year if Rhodes faces The Rock.

#4. Roman Reigns faces John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All

This one could have potentially raised many eyebrows. The Tribal Chief and The Champ have fought twice in singles matches twice: No Mercy 2017 and SummerSlam 2021. On both occasions, Roman Reigns pinned John Cena clean without any shenanigans.

Hence, there is not much to gain with another round of Reigns vs. Cena, as the former has already defeated him. However, The Leader of The Cenation may have crossed The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL by meddling in The Bloodline's business.

In the climax of Reigns vs. Rhodes II, Solo Sikoa had things under control before an invigorated John Cena stormed to the ring to a thunderous ovation. Cena laid out Sikoa and incapacitated The Tribal Chief with the Attitude Adjustment.

If Cena had not interfered, Sikoa would have caused more damage, and Roman Reigns may still be the Undisputed Champion today. Therefore, The Bloodline has a score to settle with The Doctor of Thuganomics, leading to Reigns vs. Cena III at Mania next year.

#3. Reigns battles Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat

In Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa has assumed the throne as the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief. Acting against the directives of Paul Heyman, Sikoa has embarked on a vicious mean streak and enlisted Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa into his team, "The New Bloodline."

The Wiseman has made it abundantly clear that Reigns doesn't approve of Sikoa's actions, who has taken The Bloodline in a completely different direction. However, the former NXT North American Champion will receive his comeuppance when the legitimate Tribal Chief returns.

In many ways, Reigns vs. Sikoa is inevitable and could occur as soon as SummerSlam. WWE could also decide to hold off the program until Mania or run a long-term storyline culminating in Tribal Combat at The Show of Shows.

#2. The Bloodline Civil War II: Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. The New Bloodline

Although it is common practice to schedule massive Tag Team matches for Survivor Series: WarGames, they could also occur at WrestleMania under special circumstances.

The problem with Reigns going after Sikoa is that the former is heavily outnumbered. Haku's sons, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, are equally dangerous and firmly on The New Tribal Chief's side.

This would force Reigns to turn to two of his most trusted allies: The Usos. Jimmy Uso was expelled from The Bloodline by Sikoa, who was acting of his own volition. Although Jey wants no part in his family's business, his love for his brother knows no bounds.

In another civil war, Roman Reigns and The Usos will join forces to battle The New Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Taking a detour from The Bloodline drama, Roman Reigns could also divert all his attention towards the man who stole everything away from him at WrestleMania XL: Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

During Reigns' match with Cody Rhodes, Rollins came out dressed in The Shield's ring attire. This visibly disturbed The Tribal Chief. Although Cena and The Undertaker also interfered, it was ultimately The Visionary that cost Reigns the important win.

Reigns had the option to attack Rhodes with the steel chair, but his emotions got the better of him, and he lashed out at Rollins. This paved the way for The American Nightmare to finish the story.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins cannot be distanced from each other; they are two of the most important superstars of this generation, with many likening them to Attitude Era's dynamic of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

With so much history and emotion to explore, this match is perfect for Mania 41, especially if WWE cannot come up with something better.

