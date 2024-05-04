More details on WWE's plan for The Rock to defeat Roman Reigns - Reports

The Rock turned heel after fans rejected the idea of him squaring off against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL. It was previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were plans for the Hollywood star to defeat The Tribal Chief and now more details have been made available.

There were reportedly plans in place for The Rock to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, only to relinquish the title to return to Hollywood while maintaining he was the "People's Champion."

Ringside News has now corroborated those reports and has added that the idea originated from The Rock's camp and it was considered. However, it is not known if the idea was pitched by The Great One, Brad Slater, or Brian Gewirtz.

The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes on the episode of RAW following WrestleMania XL. He asked Rhodes to let him wear the Undisputed WWE Championship and warned The American Nightmare that he was coming after him when he returns.

Former WWE manager pitches interesting storyline for The Rock and Roman Reigns

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes The Rock and Roman Reigns may return to battle Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will be taking on Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE Backlash. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell shared that he thinks The Bloodline will pick up the win at Backlash.

The veteran added that he believes Tonga and Sikoa will be facing The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match down the line and need to look strong.

"I think Solo and Tama Tonga, I think they will emerge victorious. Maybe with a little afterbirth, just to satisfy the crowd. Because those guys need to be pushed to the moon too. The Rock and Roman are in the future too. So they need to be strong. Really, really strong. I think they'll go over in this very strongly and we'll take it from there," he said. [From 26:36 onwards]

Solo Sikoa booted Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline following his loss to Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell how Roman Reigns will react to the changes in his factions when he returns down the line.