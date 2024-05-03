What were the original WrestleMania 40 plans for The Rock and Roman Reigns? Exploring the reality

The Rock and Roman Reigns joined forces at WrestleMania 40. Together, they dispatched Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One of The Show of Shows. However, their antics were not enough to prevent The American Nightmare from becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion on Night Two.

However, before all this, there were plans to have the two cousins feud with the championship on the line. So, assuming WWE did go through with that plan, how would it have ended?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan was to have The Rock defeat Roman Reigns for the title. The two Anoa'i family members would clash at The Showcase of the Immortals, where The Tribal Chief would have dropped the title to The Great One.

Following this, it is speculated that Dwayne Johnson would have vacated the title before returning to Hollywood while maintaining that he was still the "People's Champion!"

That certainly would have made for quite the twist. However, if the storyline had gone as planned, fans would have never gotten the opportunity to see The Great One in his iconic Final Boss persona on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes will reportedly have nothing to do until The Rock and Roman Reigns return

The Rock may not be the Undisputed WWE Champion, but The Final Boss is still heavily involved with the current WWE product, as is his cousin, Roman Reigns. However, the duo is currently on a sabbatical due to different reasons.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The American Nightmare doesn't have a clear direction in their absence. Rhodes is expected to return to the forefront only once The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief return.

As things stand, Rhodes is scheduled to defend his title against AJ Styles at Backlash France this weekend. It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare fares in his maiden title defense on live TV.

