Major star would never wrestle for the Undisputed WWE Title again, says ex-host, if he loses to Cody Rhodes

Many superstars want a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. While a top SmackDown star would receive that opportunity in less than a week, former WWE host Matt Camp believes it might be the veteran's final chance to capture the title before that chapter in his career closes.

The superstar in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One previously challenged Rhodes for the title at Backlash France but failed to dethrone The American Nightmare. After Nick Aldis denied his request for a rematch, the leader of The O.C. faked retirement before viciously attacking the champion. The two will now square off in an I Quit match at Clash at the Castle.

Ex-WWE personality Matt Camp believes this could be Styles' final shot at winning a World Title. On the Busted Open podcast, the former RAW Talk host predicted that Rhodes would defeat Styles in Glasgow, Scotland. Meanwhile, he pointed out that if The American Nightmare made The Phenomenal One say, "I quit," it would close a chapter in the latter's career, as he would probably never challenge for the title again.

"Now, next week, he's gonna have to make Cody say I quit. If Cody makes AJ say I quit, that might be closing a very interesting chapter on AJ's career and probably his last chance at a WWE Championship at that level," he said. [From 03:47 to 04:02]

Cody Rhodes addressed his relationship with AJ Styles before their Undisputed WWE Championship match

Ahead of their anticipated I Quit match at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes addressed his relationship with AJ Styles in an interview with WHAS11. The American Nightmare disclosed that he looked up to The Phenomenal One growing up.

However, Rhodes revealed that he wished he had a better relationship with the leader of The O.C.

"I wish AJ [Styles] and I had a better, you know relationship. You hear the story all the time about how Michael Jordan didn't wanna play Dr. J, not because he was his hero, because he didn't wanna embarrass him. And that's really what I wanted to say to AJ before we had our first match at Backlash because this was a guy I looked up to coming from Georgia and his whole run, especially what he did overseas with New Japan and everything that made AJ Styles," he said.

While many expect The American Nightmare to walk out of Glasgow, Scotland, with the title, it would be interesting to see if Styles could surprisingly dethrone the champion.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

