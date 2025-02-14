Major star was offered a permanent role in WWE; reason why it was turned down

Fans are not unfamiliar with a celebrity competing in a WWE match, as it has been happening for decades. Award-winning rapper Sexyy Red has made a few appearances for the company, but she was offered a bigger role.

The 26-year-old made her first appearance on the May 28, 2024, episode of the black-and-silver brand, which saw her introduce the NXT Women's North American Championship. She hosted NXT Battleground and also appeared on the October 7 episode of RAW.

During a recent interview with Dazed, it was revealed that Sexyy Red was offered a permanent role as a performer in WWE, but she settled for cameo appearances instead because she could not find the time to train properly.

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same,” she said. “It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families,” she said. [H/T Dazed]

Trick Williams on the first thing Sexyy Red said to him when they met on WWE NXT

Sexyy Red appeared on NXT when Trick Williams was the NXT Champion. She was even at ringside for one of his matches.

Several months ago, Trick told The Ringer Wrestling Show what he and Sexyy Red had said to each other after they met for the first time.

"It was dope, man. Meeting Sexyy Red was like meeting one of my cousins. She a real chick, you know, from around the way. So when I met her that Tuesday, she say Trick Williams, I know who you are. I say I know who you are too. You know what I mean? What we about to do about this today? She was just game, man. She was ready to have a good time, and it was so natural out there. So it was fun, you know, my entrance, she even spiced that up a little bit. I wasn't expecting all that," said Trick.

It'll be interesting to see when or if Triple H and the team find more opportunities for Sexyy Red to appear in WWE.

