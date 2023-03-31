Roman Reigns has been a world champion in WWE for over 900 consecutive days. He has defeated countless stars during his run, except Seth Rollins.

The two stars battled for the coveted Universal Championship at last year's Royal Rumble event. The Tribal Chief lost the match after hitting The Visionary with a steel chair multiple times. Although Rollins emerged victorious via disqualification, he didn't win the title, as it can only change hands by pinfall or submission.

The Head of the Table is currently set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. Leading up to the bout, the WWE on BT Sports account shared a list of all of Roman Reigns' title defenses on Twitter.

Seth Rollins responded to the tweet by reminding everyone that he's the only person on the list that Reigns didn't defeat.

"Never forget who the real [one]," wrote Rollins.

You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns will reach another incredible milestone at WrestleMania 39

The Grandest Stage of Them All is one of the most anticipated wrestling shows of the year, and it's the biggest event in the entire pro wrestling industry. Many superstars have competed on the big stage over the years, and countless titles have changed hands on the show.

Roman Reigns made history at WrestleMania 38 last year when he became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He'll make history this year by becoming the first superstar to defend a world championship at three straight WrestleManias under a single reign.

If Reigns retains the title at The Show of Shows, he could reach 1000 days as champion. His opponent, Cody Rhodes, has been undefeated since returning to WWE last year, so this won't be an easy task for The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

