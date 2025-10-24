Major star reveals The Undertaker gave him the "nod" to use his signature move

A major star recently stepped into the ring for the first time. He revealed that The Undertaker gave him the "nod" to use his signature move.

Ad

Jelly Roll is a known WWE fan. He has made several appearances on TV shows and PLEs over the years. Jelly Roll even got physically involved with some of the talent. At SummerSlam 2024, he got to hit the chokeslam on Austin Theory. This piqued his interest in competing in a match for real. Earlier this year, the country music star fulfilled this wish when he made his in-ring debut.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll recalled his SummerSlam 2024 spot with Austin Theory. He even revealed that The Undertaker gave him permission to use his chokeslam.

Ad

Trending

"Which was all Austin Theory. But once again, the greatest heels make the babyfaces look incredible. That's all Austin. I mean, that dude's a seller and a half. But he was the dude I wanted to Undertaker style it, you know, because that's what I grew up watching. Throw the arm over, kind of like I did Logan in the actual match. Thank you Taker for giving me that nod."

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

He also recalled how Austin Theory helped him get more elevation on the move. Despite this, he practiced the move 30 times on a crash pad.

"But when I went to it, Austin was like, 'One arm, it will get higher.' I was like, You sure? He was like, 'Trust me, bro.' This is like breaking all kayfabe, straight shoot. He looks at me and goes, 'My brother, I'm going to jump through the building. I got you dog.' Because I was so nervous. I made him make us work it out on a crash pad 30 times. They were so over it, him and The Miz, but they were so patient with me. They were like, it's this easy. And me and Ron Killings are homies. So he was just back there laughing. He's like, Jelly, I swear you're gonna be fine. I was like, okay." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo addressed the recent criticism involving The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been involved in WWE LFG for the past two seasons. In season one, he was a coach along with Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, and Mickie James. However, in season two, Mickie James was replaced on the show by Michelle McCool, who is The Undertaker's wife. This didn't sit well with the fans, who blamed The Phenom for using his clout to get her on the show. However, Taker has denied these allegations.

Ad

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that he would never doubt The Undertaker's words, but explained why people think he had something to do with his wife getting on the show.

"I do believe him. I would never doubt Taker, ever ever ever ever. No experience I have ever had with the guy, would I ever call him a liar. Ever ever, however, you gotta look at the facts here. First of all Mickie James was on that show... Now you gotta understand something. Mickie James is a beloved figure, beloved. It's not like half of the people love Mickie, no, they love Mickie. So all of a sudden, as beloved as she is, with her experience is replaced by Taker's wife, who oh by the way, is also on the show. That's number one."

It will be interesting to see if Michelle McCool will be on season three of WWE LFG after this recent controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences