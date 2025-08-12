Major star’s undefeated streak ended last night on RAW

WWE returned to the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada, for the August 11 edition of Monday Night RAW. One of the key highlights of the show was that a former champion lost her first singles match in over half a year.

RAW star IYO SKY was originally scheduled to challenge Naomi for the WWE Women's World Championship last night on the red brand. However, the bout was called off hours before the show, citing that The Glow was not medically cleared to compete. The Genius of the Sky fought against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez instead.

The two former NXT Women's Champions wrestled an engaging back-and-forth contest that ended with The Prodigy pinning SKY with a roll-up after The Kabuki Warrior's attempt to help their fellow Japanese star backfired. This was IYO's first loss in singles competition since she got disqualified in her Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on February 3 due to Rhea Ripley attacking her opponent, Liv Morgan.

The last person to pin SKY in singles competition was Lyra Valkyria. The Irish star did so on the December 30, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW to qualify for the final of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament, where she defeated IYO's then-stablemate Dakota Kai to become the inaugural champion.

IYO SKY shares a message following WWE RAW

Not only did IYO SKY lose the match to Roxanne Perez, but she also had a fallout with The Kabuki Warriors.

The Japanese stars argued backstage afterwards, which led to Asuka shoving IYO away before walking off. Kairi Sane chose to follow The Empress of Tomorrow, leaving SKY alone. After the show, IYO SKY took to her X/Twitter account to note that although she had a rough outing in Quebec, she would soon be back.

"Je t'aime, Québec!! … it’s been a rough day, BUT I’ll soon be back!!" SKY wrote.

IYO SKY @Iyo_SkyWWE Je t'aime, Québec!! … it’s been a rough day, BUT I’ll soon be back!! #WWERaw

IYO SKY also crossed paths with Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley following her fallout with The Kabuki Warriors. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former Women's World Champion.

