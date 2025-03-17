Major star threatens to confront The Undertaker - "I still haven't forgiven"

A top star has seemingly made it known that he would have a serious conversation with The Undertaker if he ever bumped into the WWE Hall of Famer. In a recent stream, popular YouTuber IShowSpeed stated that he would confront The Deadman for having made him cry as a kid by tormenting Rey Mysterio.

IShowSpeed has made several appearances in WWE over the past few months, all of which went viral on social media. His memorable interactions with Randy Orton, John Cena, Bron Breakker, and others have endeared him to wrestling fans.

In one of his recent streams, IShowSpeed reacted to an episode of The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast. At one point during the stream, the 20-year-old star recalled how he hadn't forgiven The Phenom for making him cry as a kid.

IShowSpeed explained that the WWE Hall of Famer's feud with fellow legend Rey Mysterio had left him sobbing. The YouTuber added that he would confront The Undertaker about it if they ever happened to cross paths in the future.

"I still haven't forgiven The Undertaker for what he did back in 2008 against Rey Mysterio. He made me cry. He genuinely made me cry. I'm going to be deada** honest. So if I ever see Undertaker chat, I'm just letting you all know, it won't be too cool," said IShowSpeed. (0:17 - 0:35)

Though IShowSpeed said 2008 during his stream, the feud between The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio took place in 2009-2010. Their most notable match was at Royal Rumble 2010, where Mysterio was unable to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Undertaker thinks John Cena could become an executive in WWE after his retirement

The Deadman recently shared his take on John Cena's retirement tour, and what he could do once he hangs up his wrestling boots by the end of the year. The WWE legend believes The Cenation Leader could become an Executive and added that a backstage position wouldn't take away anything from his legacy as a wrestler.

"I believe that, I do. So I like that model of things. By no means it is going to change his legacy in any bit. Not only does he gotta win, then he’s got to lose it," The Phenom said.

Following his recent heel turn, John Cena is now gearing up for a highly-anticipated showdown at WrestleMania 41, where he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

