John Cena's potential new role in WWE post-retirement revealed by The Undertaker

Former WWE Champion John Cena is on a Farewell Tour, as he is set to hang his boots by the end of this year. Ahead of Cena's last 10 months of wrestling career, The Undertaker suggested a potential post-retirement role for The Cenation Leader within the company.

Much to everyone's delight, Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada, and secured his spot to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, in a shocking turn of events, The Franchise Player turned heel on The American Nightmare and 'sold his soul' to The Rock.

Meanwhile, speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker predicted the 47-year-old's potential future as a WWE executive. He found the idea of John Cena transitioning into a management role post-wrestling career particularly appealing. The Hall of Famer also asserted that Cena's legacy would remain secure, irrespective of the results of his retirement tour matches.

"I believe that, I do. So I like that model of things. By no means it is going to change his legacy in any bit. Not only does he gotta win, then he’s got to lose it," The Phenom said. [H/T: 411Mania.com]

You can watch the entire episode below:

The Undertaker claims WWE star John Cena won't come out of retirement for a match after 2025

The Face That Runs The Place is on a mission to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion before he retires. This ambition might be the reason John Cena has joined forces with The Final Boss.

In the same episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman claimed that The Cenation Leader wouldn't make his way back to the in-ring action after 2025 and that he would bid goodbye to wrestling forever.

"Get your flowers, but more so even for the fans to get that one last opportunity to see because I don't think, once [John] Cena does leave, I don't see Cena back," The Undertaker said.

Only time will tell if John Cena will dethrone Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas next month to capture his 17th WWE World Title.

