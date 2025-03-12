The Undertaker says former WWE Champion will leave wrestling forever after 2025

The Undertaker walked away from the ring almost five years ago, never to be seen again, at least not in his iconic Deadman gimmick in WWE. He recently said former WWE Champion John Cena could choose a similar path once his retirement tour is over this year.

After a disappointing start to his farewell tour at Royal Rumble, The Cenation Leader made an emphatic statement. He won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match and immediately turned heel, selling his "soul" to The Rock in his quest to become a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania next month. On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on Cena's retirement tour. The Hall of Famer said he would love to see more wrestlers of The Cenation Leader's caliber embark on a farewell tour before riding off into the sunset.

The Phenom doesn't think The Franchise Player will return to WWE after 2025, at least not in a wrestling capacity.

"I love the fact that [John] Cena is doing this farewell kind of tour, and I think it should probably, for people in that calibre, hopefully it's the model moving forward that you get to go. Although they don't do many events anymore, but to go out and kind of have this tour where people can know, where they can see you and go and see it one last time, and you can address these audiences. I love that. Get your flowers, but more so even for the fans to get that one last opportunity to see because I don't think, once [John] Cena does leave, I don't see Cena back," The Undertaker said. (From 35:42 to 36:29)

Will The Undertaker come out of retirement in WWE this year?

The Undertaker's name pops up during WrestleMania season every year. He was undefeated at The Show of Shows for years before Brock Lesnar broke his streak in 2014.

The Hall of Famer was recently asked if he would don his wrestling boots again. The Phenom made it clear he would never step inside the squared circle.

Not a chance in hell," he said on the Six Feet Under podcast.

The 59-year-old WWE Hall of Famer made his presence felt during NXT Roadblock last night. He gave a pep talk to Oba Femi backstage before his title defense against Moose.

