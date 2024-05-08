Major star could win 2025 Royal Rumble, says WWE personality, to have dream match vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

WWE personality Sam Roberts thinks a major betrayal could set Jade Cargill up to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Storm is currently in a tag team with Bianca Belair. The two powerhouses captured the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France. However, Roberts believes The EST could eventually turn on her partner.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed the betrayal could later lead to Cargill winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match and potentially having a dream match against Rhea Ripley at next year's Show of Shows.

"They give them several months as Tag Team Champions. Bianca turns on Jade. Jade goes after Bianca for a couple months. She beats Bianca Belair, and then it's time for Jade to get into the Royal Rumble, win the thing, and maybe by next year's WrestleMania be ready to take the throne. Jade versus Rhea next year at WrestleMania? Could be. Could be really really fun," he said. [42:43 - 43:03]

WWE CCO Triple H congratulated Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on winning the Women's Tag Team Titles

Jade Cargill joined the Stamford-based company less than a year ago after having a successful stint in AEW. At Backlash France she won her first-ever title in the promotion.

Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to congratulate The Storm and her partner, Bianca Belair, on their victory:

"Quite possibly the biggEST storm to ever hit this division. Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @Jade_Cargill, your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions," he wrote.

Cargill and Belair are expected to make their first appearance on SmackDown as champions on Friday. It would be interesting to see if the two powerhouses will be confronted by their first challengers.

