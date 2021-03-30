Major stipulation added to Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 37

It was announced last week on WWE RAW that Shane McMahon will face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Tonight, a stipulation was added to the match when The Monster Among Men announced that he will face McMahon inside a steel cage.

Tonight on RAW, Strowman faced Jaxson Ryker in a singles match while Elias and Shane McMahon were present at ringside. It did not take the former Universal Champion long to put Ryker away for the victory, following which Elias and McMahon began pounding down on Strowman.

Strowman knocked them away and McMahon made a beeline for backstage. The Monster then picked up a mic and announced that at WrestleMania, Shane won't be able to run away from his match and his stooges be able to interfere.

The match will take place one Night One of WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in front of live fans.

Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman's rivalry on WWE RAW

McMahon started his rivalry with Strowman a few weeks ago on the red show by making fun of the big man's intelligence, repeatedly calling him "stupid."

Eventually, a match between the two stars was announced for Fastlane. However, on the night of the show, McMahon suffered a "knee injury" during his pre-match training and the match was called off.

Unwilling to back out, Braun Strowman began hunting for McMahon and demanded a match, following which the WrestleMania match was set. The stakes have now been raised as Strowman will now face McMahon in a steel cage match.