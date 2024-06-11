  • home icon
  • Major stipulation set up for Clash at the Castle main event on RAW

Major stipulation set up for Clash at the Castle main event on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 11, 2024 00:58 GMT
Picture Courtesy: @WWEonTNT on X/Twitter
Clash at the Castle and will take place on June 15, 2024 [Picture Courtesy: @WWEonTNT on X/Twitter]

The Clash at the Castle main event is presumably going to be the World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. There could be a major stipulation involved.

Drew McIntyre returns to Scotland for Clash at the Castle, where he will undeniably have the home turf advantage. Damian Priest, for his part, doesn't seem bothered at all and has constantly shown himself to have a mental edge over The Scottish Warrior.

In the opening segment of RAW, Priest put McIntyre in a match against Finn Balor, telling him that if McIntyre wins, then The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside at Clash at the Castle.

It will be interesting to see what happens. The Judgment Day has been a huge part of Damian Priest's success, and everyone has benefited from being in the group.

Still, all of that confidence could fade the moment when Drew McIntyre potentially wins the World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre has had issues with The Judgment Day for a while - mainly starting with Survivor Series: WarGames when their strategy backfired, and he ended up losing along with them.

His issues with The Archer of Infamy came to a head at WrestleMania 40.

