Major stipulation set to return to WWE after 8 years

WWE has a plethora of match stipulations that haven't seen the light of day in years, and one major stipulation is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion after a few years.Flag matches were once common in WWE, where two superstars would go against the flag of their country and try to defend its honor inside the ring. While the rules have often changed with the times, a Flag match was always done when two superstars firmly stood by their countries and wanted to prove which country is superior in terms of kayfabe.Tavion Heights and the current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, have been feuding on the developmental brand for a while, and Page recently disrespected the 28-year-old star when he put the Canadian flag over an unconscious Heights on an episode of WWE NXT.Later, NXT General Manager Ava Raine asked both stars to appear in her office and announced the return of a Flag match on the upcoming episode of NXT. The company doesn't use the stipulation often, and it's set to make its return for the first time in eight years for the weekly product.When was the last time WWE had a Flag match at a televised event?The Stamford-based promotion's history with Flag matches dates back to the mid-80s, when the company began to do the gimmick match to defend the honor of the United States against foreign enemies on television. However, the concept was becoming outdated over time, and WWE reduced its use on television.Over a decade ago, then-United States Champion Rusev and Jack Swagger had a Flag match at SummerSlam 2014, but the champion dominated his opponent and reigned supreme at the event.In 2017, John Cena made his return to the Stamford-based promotion on a part-time basis and had a feud with Rusev on the blue brand. The two had a Flag match at Battleground in July, where The Leader of the Cenation stood tall and won the match. It's been eight years since the promotion brought back the stipulation for a bout on television.