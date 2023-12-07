Major superstar legitimately makes surprising special request to WWE regarding CM Punk's future in the company

Bobby Lashley recently urged WWE not to push CM Punk until he proves his loyalty.

The 45-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly nine years of absence. After appearing at Survivor Series: WarGames and Monday Night RAW, The Best in the World is set to be on SmackDown this Friday.

Lashley discussed Punk's return in a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co. He disclosed that some superstars were against it. Meanwhile, The All Mighty urged the company not to push The Best in the World until he proved his loyalty.

"For integrity purposes, I understand he has a big name, he's coming back. And he's gonna do some big numbers, but I hope they make him kind of work for some of the stuff. I hope he's not one of the people that 'oh okay, he comes back, gonna win the Rumble, we're gonna do this, we're gonna do that,'" he said.

The SmackDown star added:

"I hope they give him an opportunity to kind of prove his loyalty to the business and some of the people in there just to let everybody know, some of the naysayers, some of the people that aren't too happy about him being there. I hope he has his opportunity to work his way back up to the top and not just [be] given everything, because maybe he negotiated a good contract that allowed him to do that."

Controversial decision might cause CM Punk to have more backstage heat in WWE, says veteran

A few minutes before CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton also made his comeback after nearly a year and a half of absence due to injury.

The Viper was the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes and helped The American Nightmare and his other teammates defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed the decision to bring Punk back on the same night as Orton could cause more backstage heat for the 45-year-old.

"'Bro, if Punk has any heat on him backstage, you don't wanna put him in a position where now it looks like he's upstaging Orton. He's more important than Orton. All you had to do was the same thing last night. Just bring Punk out at the end of RAW last night and then you're gonna pop that same number next week. I really felt, like I said man, the thing is you know Punk's got heat backstage with some of the people there. You know he does. You're gonna add to that by putting him in that spot and having him upstage Orton, who's been gone for a year and a half?' I don't know about that call."

