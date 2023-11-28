Major superstar's potential WWE arrival teased on RAW 

Cody Rhodes appeared this week on WWE RAW to announce his place in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match. After the announcement, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on the screen to warn The American Nightmare, noting that he would "bring chaos to him."

It was an interesting choice of words since Nakamura was once the leader of Chaos in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The group's current leader is Kazuchika Okada, who was recently linked with a move to the Stamford-based company.

Nakamura has recently been seen looking for someone who wasn't already there, which is why many fans believed it could have been Randy Orton or CM Punk at Survivor Series before he targetted Cody Rhodes.

Could Nakamura be looking for Okada, and the two men could then align together in the Stamford-based company? It appears that the company has a vested interest in Japanese stars at the moment, and Okada is seen as one of the best wrestlers in the world and would be a fantastic catch for Triple H.

