Major superstar will go away for a couple of months after competing at WrestleMania XL in April, believes ex-WWE employee

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes The Rock will step away from wrestling for several months after WrestleMania XL.

The Brahma Bull is probably the hottest heel in the Stamford-based company today. Since his return a few months ago, he has joined The Bloodline and entered a feud with Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The wrestling legend is scheduled to team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to face The American Nightmare and The Visionary in a massive tag team match on Night One of this year's Show of Shows.

The Rock will reportedly start filming a new movie in May. Hence, Carlucci believes he would be unable to appear regularly on WWE TV during that period. He claimed on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast that it would not be logistically possible.

"[He's not gonna be able to halt production and cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars, you don't think so, right?] No, I don't think that would happen. And frankly, WWE would send the jet there. I'm sure he wouldn't have to pay for that jet to fly him to SmackDown every week. But logistically, it just doesn't work. There's budgets, there's shoots, there's everything and he knows that. And I think just in May he'll be going away for a couple of months," he said. [From 05:51 to 06:16]

The Rock made a vow to Cody Rhodes' mother on WWE SmackDown

Since turning heel, The Rock has continuously insulted Cody Rhodes. He even slapped The American Nightmare at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. Last Friday, The Brahma Bull brought back his iconic Rock Concert and made several controversial comments about The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins in his song.

The Rock then cut a promo in which he made fun of Rhodes' promo on RAW in which he promised to hand the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to his mother at WrestleMania. The wrestling legend claimed "Mama Rhodes" would not get Roman Reigns' title. Instead, he will hand her his weight belt covered in her son's blood after whipping him at The Show of Shows.

The Brahma Bull's tag team match at WrestleMania XL will be his first in eight years. He last wrestled an official bout in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

Do you think The Rock will stick around after WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.