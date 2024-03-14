When will The Rock leave WWE for Hollywood again? Exploring his filming commitments

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock is scheduled to be indulged in a high-profile tag team showdown in which The People's Champion will team up with Roman Reigns against the alliance of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The conclusion of this tag team match will not only decide who will be called the victor, but also decide the fate of the Night 2 main event where The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed Universal Title against The American Nightmare.

However, recent reports seem to indicate that the Most Electrifying Man might be leaving the Stamford-based promotion just after this mega Premium Live Event to fulfill his Hollywood commitments.

According to the report, The Rock is gearing up to resume his Hollywood commitments just after Mania as he will start shooting for his next project from May 1, 2024. The shooting is expected to wind up on August 1, 2024.

"PWInsider.com has confirmed that casting is underway for a number of supporting characters in the film, which we can exclusively confirm is currently slated to film from 5/1 through 8/1. That would likely take him (Rock) out of doing anything physical for WWE during that time period."

In addition, the source also confirmed that The People's Champion is likely not to be indulged in any sort of physical action during that time. This seemingly clears up that even if somehow The Great One appeared during that timeline he would not be part of any physical altercation.

With these reports coming out before WrestleMania 40, it will be engaging to see how things will unfold at the Grandest Stage of Them All when The Rock and Roman Reigns will clash against Rollins & Rhodes.

Will The Rock appear in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

The upcoming edition of the blue brand is set to be hosted live on March 15, 2024, from FedExForum Memphis, TN. After having a heated conclusion of the past week Friday night, fans are curious to know whether the newest Bloodline member will be part of the next episode of SmackDown or not.

The answer to the question is yes, because the Stamford-based promotion is already promoting The People's Champion for this episode of SmackDown. The company has even revealed a promo video on its official site stating that The Rock will be live in Memphis after getting slapped by Cody Rhodes on the last show.

The Rock's response is absolutely something fans will have a keen eye on.

