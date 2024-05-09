Major superstar could win Money in the Bank, says WWE personality, if Damian Priest remains World Champion

WWE personality Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre could win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year if Damian Priest continued holding the World Heavyweight Title. He also explained how the creative team could connect the potential angle to McIntyre and Priest's interaction at WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he lost it just a few minutes later when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned him to win the title.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts addressed who could win this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The WWE personality picked Drew McIntyre to reign supreme if Priest remained World Heavyweight Champion.

"You know what could be interesting? If Damian Priest keeps the World Heavyweight Championship, I wouldn't mind Drew McIntyre winning the Money in the Bank. And now, Drew McIntyre is threatening to do the same thing to Priest that Priest did to Drew McIntyre," he said. [1:02:24 - 1:02:40]

Damian Priest defended his title against Jey Uso at WWE Backlash France

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, Damian Priest had his first televised title defense against Jey Uso at Backlash France. Although Main Event Jey was close to defeating the 41-year-old, he lost after the champion received help from his Judgment Day teammates, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts disclosed why he believed Jey Uso shouldn't win the Money in the Bank contract. Instead, the WWE personality preferred that the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion win the World Heavyweight Title on his merit.

"There was a time when I did want Jey Uso to win Money in the Bank. But, honestly, I kind of rather him [sic] win the title on his own merit. Especially after Backlash, I'd kind of, I wanna see him do the work. I wanna see the journey that he's on. I wanna see him get dirt under his fingernails," he said. [1:02:01 - 1:02:19]

While Damian Priest's next challenger has yet to be revealed, Jey Uso advanced in the King of the Ring tournament after defeating another Judgment Day member, Finn Balor, on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is feuding with CM Punk on the red brand. It would be interesting to see if Uso or McIntyre will cross paths again with Priest.

