Major surprise appearance set for SmackDown; Logan Paul has been involved with him - Reports

A major surprise who has been involved with Logan Paul is set for a SmackDown appearance.

KSI is one of the biggest social media stars on the planet. He is a successful YouTuber much like Logan Paul and has turned his YouTube channel into a successful brand that generates millions in revenue every year.

KSI has had quite a few issues with the Paul brothers and has even competed against Logan in a boxing match. However, a lot has changed since then and the two men have put their differences aside for the sake of collaboration.

KSI and Paul went into business together with Prime energy drink and the two of them seem like close buddies now. KSI even showed up to help Logan Paul in one of his earlier matches against Seth Rollins but the plan backfired as the social media star got put through the table. But it doesn't look like that's the last fans will see of him.

Reports are indicating that KSI is expected to show up on WWE SmackDown tonight. There is no official confirmation on what role he will play in the show but it could have something to do with Logan.

Paul is currently the United States Champion and may have his work cut out for him after he assaulted Randy Orton with the brass knuckles at WWE Elimination Chamber last month. It will be interesting to see if KSI will help Logan in his recent feud against Orton.

