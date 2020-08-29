Major tag team rematch scheduled for WWE Payback this Sunday

Following the chaotic ending of their WWE RAW tag team match against Seth Rollins and Murphy last Monday, Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, will have another shot at their bitter rivals. The match for WWE Payback was announced on social media.

At the ending of their match earlier this week, Rey and Dominick were in the process of hitting Murphy with a double 619 when the lights went out. When the ring area was reilluminated, RETRIBUTION attacked the father-son duo, thus ending the match.

Well, Dominik and Rey Mysterio will be taking on Rollins and Murphy again, at this Sunday's WWE PPV - appropriately named Payback.

Mysterio and Rollins have been at odds for months now. Following not one but two instances where Rollins has literally stabbed Mysterio in the eye, the feud has provided an opportunity for Dominick to make his long-awaited debut in a wrestling ring at SummerSlam last Sunday.

More WWE Payback details and matches

Other matches at WWE Payback include another rematch from RAW - Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton - as well as Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the former's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The United States Title will also be on the line as champion Apollo Crews takes on Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley. A Triple Threat Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and champion Bray Wyatt has also been announced.

WWE Payback will be on the Network this Sunday at 7 pm EST at the Amway Center - aka the Thunderdome - in Orlando, FL.