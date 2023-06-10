Major title change at wrestling event; new champion crowned with next challenger already announced

There's a new wrestling champion in town, with a major title change taking place at an event tonight.

Motor City Machine Guns member Alex Shelley became the new IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion tonight after defeating Steve Maclin at the Against All Odds event.

Earlier in the night, his tag team partner Chris Sabin won another singles title as well, defeating Trey Miguel to become a nine-time X Division Champion. However, the show was closed out by Alex Shelley facing Steve Maclin. He had qualified for the title shot after defeating Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Moose, Yuya Uemura, and Frankie Kazarian at Under Siege on May 26, 2023.

He ended the night as the champion, celebrating his first-ever IMPACT World Championship with his tag team partner, Sabin, as well as Frankie Kazarian.

He does not have long to celebrate, however, as his new contender was already determined earlier in the night.

Nick Aldis became the contender by defeating seven other wrestlers in an 8-4-1 wrestling match. The rules of the match saw two teams compete in an eight-man tag team match to kick it off. The team that won then faced each other in a four-way contest. Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, and Nick Aldis won the first half of the wrestling match, and the second half was won by Aldis.

They will face each other at Slammiversary.

