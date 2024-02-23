Major title match added to WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is right around the corner, and it seems like Triple H and Co. are pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. It was recently announced that the show will feature another title match as The Kabuki Warriors will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

Indi Hartwell had previously expressed her desire to feature on a WWE show in her home country. However, the 27-year-old fell short in the Last Chance battle royal on RAW, which was won by Raquel Rodriguez.

It turns out the former NXT Women's Champion will get to perform in front of her home crowd after all. The company posted to its X(Twitter) account that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their coveted title against Indi and Candice LeRae at the Elimination Chamber kick-off show.

Expand Tweet

The Kabuki Warriors recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after defeating Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The Japanese duo have been unstoppable since joining forces and will be looking to make a statement at the company's upcoming premium live event in Australia.

This will also be Indi and Candice's chance to win their first title on the main roster. Since moving to RAW, the duo has not been involved in many notable storylines and has rarely been featured on TV programming.