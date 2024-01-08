Major title match added to WWE RAW

The January 8 edition of WWE RAW is scheduled to air from Moda Center in Portland. The episode will feature many intriguing matches and segments, including one championship match.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter beat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new WWE Women's Champion on the December 18, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. It is the second major title for the duo as a team, having already won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

A video featuring on RAW: DAY 1 showed Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupting the celebrations of the new champions. The former champions stated they would go to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to seek a rematch, as they do not trust Adam Pearce.

The current champions responded by saying they would be fighting champions and defend their titles after they were done celebrating their first title on the main roster. Kayden and Katana then proceeded to spill their drinks on Chelsea Green's face.

It was later announced that the two teams would fight for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the January 8 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Kayden and Katana's win over Green and Niven surprised many WWE fans. It will be interesting to see whether they manage to defend their titles tonight or the former champions would win back the gold.

Vince Russo heaps praise on WWE RAW Superstar Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green had an outstanding 2023. The 32-year-old won her first title in the Stamford-based company when she won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville. However, the latter got injured and had to be replaced by Piper Niven. But more than anything else, Green has showcased impeccable character work throughout her run as an annoying heel.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer praised the former IMPACT star. Vince Russo stated that Chelsea Green had shown more charisma than any other female superstar throughout the year:

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman witth so much freaking charisma."

