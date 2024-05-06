Major title match changed on the fly at WWE event due to interruption from former champions

A major title match had to be changed into a tag match at a WWE live event after interruptions caused by former Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

After spending several years in pursuit of the championship, Bayley finally captured the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40 from IYO SKY. Since then, The Role Model has been hell-bent on being a fighting champion. She offered a title shot to Naomi on SmackDown a few weeks ago and even defended it in a Triple Threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash France. And it looks like her title defenses are continuing.

Tonight at a live event in Aix-en-Provence, France, Bayley was set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton when they were interrupted by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The bout was then changed into a six-woman match after Jade Cargill came out. After a pretty decent match, it was Bayley, Naomi, and Cargill who emerged victorious.

Nick Aldis isn't happy that Chelsea Green is on WWE SmackDown

Ever since her return to the Stamford-based promotion, Chelsea Green has been upset with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce for the way she has been treated.

Green has often tried to complain about his mishandling of her, but things don't always go as planned. After having to put up with her for several months, Pearce was finally relieved of Green.

During the recently concluded Draft, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were drafted to SmackDown. Following the draft, they caught up with their new boss, who wasn't very happy to see them. Nick Aldis joked that Chelsea couldn't even spell SmackDown and mentioned that Pearce owes him for this.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will succeed as a tag team on the blue brand.