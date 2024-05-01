Nick Aldis visibly unhappy at former WWE champion being drafted to SmackDown

As the general manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis has had a busy few days due to the 2024 WWE Draft. He's been putting together the blue brand's roster and has done a solid job.

However, there is one move Aldis seemingly wasn't very keen on. He even made his feelings clear to Adam Pearce following a backstage interaction. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are now a part of the blue brand, switching shows on Night Two of the WWE Draft.

This is good news for Pearce, who doesn't have to deal with Green's weekly complaints anymore. Chelsea and Piper greeted their new boss in a clip posted on WWE's official Instagram handle, proving how much of an issue they may prove to be for Nick Aldis.

He joked that Chelsea Green can't even spell SmackDown before claiming that Adam Pearce owes him. The RAW general manager was overjoyed at the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions moving to the blue brand.

It remains to be seen what Chelsea Green and Piper Niven get up to on the blue brand. Only one thing is certain, though. They will make Nick Aldis' job harder every Friday, as long as Green doesn't win the NXT Women's Championship from Roxanne Perez following her return to the Tuesday night show.

Who else did Nick Aldis bring to SmackDown in the WWE Draft?

Several WWE stars switched shows in the past few days, as SmackDown gained quite a few new names from RAW. Besides Chelsea and Piper, Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell will help the depth of the blue brand's women's division. Blair Davenport also joined the roster from NXT.

Nick Aldis made some interesting additions to the men's side. Andrade and DIY arrived from RAW, joining Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin from NXT. Meanwhile, the blue brand made a few more picks after RAW went off the air on Monday night. It remains to be seen how they will do on Friday nights.

