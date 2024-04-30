Final WWE Draft picks announced after RAW; 6 superstars switch brands

The 2024 WWE Draft is officially complete, as the final picks have been made following RAW. The rosters are now filled. All remaining eligible superstars found out their brand for the next 12 months, while one top name from NXT was also drafted.

There are officially no new free agents following the WWE Draft, unlike last year, which saw several superstars without a specific show. Below is the list of all remaining picks, divided across RAW and SmackDown, as announced on WWE's official Twitter handle.

Drafted to SmackDown (all from RAW):

Giovanni Vinci Tegan Nox Apollo Crews

Drafted to RAW:

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile New Catch Republic (from SmackDown) Natalya Dijak (from NXT) Kayden Carter and Katana Chance Odyssey Jones

As a result, six superstars switched brands after RAW went off the air.

The biggest pick might be Dijak, who has been one of NXT's biggest stars over the past year. Giovanni Vinci's move to SmackDown is particularly surprising, as he won't be able to get revenge on Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser for kicking him out of Imperium.

