WWE Draft Night 2 - Best and Worst - Former world champion returns after a year, but was it a mistake?

The 2024 WWE Draft is in the books, concluding on the latest episode of RAW. This was also the go-home show for Backlash France. While it was not the strongest edition of the annual roster shake-up, there were a few good picks.

This was a true mixed bag, while a few other things happened as well. So, without further ado, let's look at the biggest positives and negatives from the WWE Draft edition of RAW.

#3. Best: Gunther is number one on Night Two of the WWE Draft

The number one pick in the 2024 WWE Draft is an indication of who the company was really high on. SmackDown saw Bianca Belair get that honor, while it was Gunther who got the rub on RAW. The Ring General was selected first alongside Ludwig Kaiser, as Imperium will remain on Monday Night RAW.

This bodes well for Gunther's chances of going up the card, having lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. He will look to win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, but after that, who knows? A world title might be in sight for the big Austrian.

Anyway, being the number one WWE Draft pick was not the only thing Gunther had going for him on RAW. The Ring General handily defeated Xavier Woods, making him tap out to the STF. Adding even more offense to his arsenal, Gunther is more dangerous than ever.

#2. Worst: What was the point?

The segment between Logan Paul and Jey Uso seemed to be written just because the current United States Champion was called upon to announce a few WWE Draft picks because it felt all over the place. Paul accidentally knocked out JD McDonagh and Braun Strowman returned to save The Yeet Master. That's about it.

Neither of Uso's teammates tonight saved him when Logan Paul and The Judgment Day beat him down. We also saw NFL legend Patrick Mahomes play a heel in the city he was worshipped in, as he lent his Super Bowl rings to Paul so he could try and knock out Jey Uso. As mentioned above, McDonagh took the blow instead.

While it was nice to see Strowman return from a long absence, The Monster Among Men making the save was not the most logical outcome. Andrade and Ricochet were right there. Had he been drafted to SmackDown, it would have been the perfect setup for a United States Championship feud with Paul. However, his return on RAW just felt random.

#2. Best: A good batch

Along with Gunther being the first pick, the NXT call-ups were the biggest plus point of the WWE Draft this year.

Ilja Dragunov was a lock to be drafted, especially after losing his NXT Championship to Trick Williams last week. He will be part of a stacked RAW roster. The only issue with Dragunov's call-up was how long it took to pick him.

The Mad Dragon was drafted in the fourth round, which may be a disservice to his abilities. He should have been picked within the first two rounds, just like Carmelo Hayes on Night One of the WWE Draft. Nevertheless, Ilja Dragunov will make a huge impact. He and Gunther are finally on the same brand again!

Meanwhile, the women's divisions on RAW and SmackDown got a boost. Lyra Valkyria will be joining Monday Night RAW, where she could renew her rivalry with Becky Lynch. Her emotional reaction was a great moment. Blair Davenport is now on the blue brand, adding depth to the roster there.

#1. Worst: The problems with the WWE Draft

Not counting the NXT call-ups, there was not much movement in the 2024 WWE Draft. Despite being promised change, most top stars remained on their original brands. That was not a bad thing, but a complete roster reset did not come to fruition.

WWE should have held the lottery system like in the late 2000s, with only the movers being drafted. Aside from the five NXT names, only 11 picks in the WWE Draft were between RAW and SmackDown. Perhaps, our expectations were too high.

Additionally, while the war rooms were a nice touch, more interaction between the General Managers would have been nice. The final round felt big because of it. Had Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced all the WWE Draft picks for their respective brands, each acquisition would have felt huge.

#1. Best: The heat is on

Following the news of Drew McIntyre signing his new WWE contract, things are in full flow for him and CM Punk. Despite both men being injured, their feud might be the best thing across RAW and SmackDown. The latest episode of RAW proved how good it could be.

McIntyre was upset that Punk was selected ahead of him in the WWE Draft, setting up their segment on the show. The Straight Edge Superstar provoked the big man from his skybox, prompting The Scottish Warrior to come find him. Once Drew McIntyre reached the skybox, CM Punk made his way to the ring. Simple mind games, but effective nonetheless.

The former AEW World Champion proceeded to cut a savage promo, where he promised to make McIntyre's life a living hell once he gets medically cleared. SummerSlam 2024, maybe? We can't wait already!