We got another big night on WWE RAW as the 2024 draft continued. Some fresh faces, including a former champ, headed to the main roster while CM Punk showed up to taunt Drew McIntyre.

Gunther def. Xavier Woods

Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed via DQ

Candice LeRae def. Maxxine Dupri

Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax

Awesome Truth def. Alpha Academy to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet def. The Judgment Day

Logan Paul and his friends arrived at the arena before RAW started and were greeted by The Judgment Day. Becky Lynch kicked off the show, and the crowd chanted, "You deserve it," for the new Women's World Champion.

Liv Morgan interrupted Lynch and said that Becky became the champion only because she injured Rhea Ripley. Becky agreed but also reminded her that she beat Morgan and multiple others in a fair fight.

Nia Jax showed up and said that she was headed for the superior brand but wanted to kick some a** tonight. Liv Morgan stepped up and accepted the challenge before RAW moved on.

Stephanie McMahon was out next for Round One of the WWE Draft and we saw Imperium and Damage CTRL go to the red brand while Jade Cargill and Kevin Owens were headed for SmackDown.

WWE RAW Results (April 29, 2024): Gunther vs. Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods started off strong and sent Gunther to the outside before the former Intercontinental Champion came back and took him down with chops. Xavier tried for a suplex, but it was reversed, and Gunther hit him with some more chops.

The Ring General targeted Woods' knees and stomped on them before hitting even more chops. Woods was caught in a half crab, and Kofi Kingston wanted to stop the match, but Xavier told him not to. Gunther transitioned to a toehold cravate before getting the win.

Result: Gunther def. Xavier Woods

Grade: B

Logan Paul and IShowSpeed were out next to announce Round Two of the WWE Draft, where CM Punk and the returning Braun Strowman were headed to RAW while The Pride (Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits & B-Fab) and Tiffany Stratton were going to SmackDown.

Jey Uso showed up and made fun of The Maverick before Finn Balor and JD McDonagh attacked him. Jey managed to dodge a big punch that caused Logan Paul to accidentally take JD down before Braun Strowman showed up and took Balor out with a massive slam.

Braun chased after Logan, who fled before antagonising a football star, Patrick Mahomes, in the front row.

R-Truth was backstage and told The Miz that as tag champs, they could be drafted to the NFL! Chad Gable was also backstage and got taken out by Sami Zayn with a kick out of nowhere.

Drew McIntyre ran into Booker T backstage and asked him how CM Punk got drafted before him. Booker asked Drew where his title was and made him angrier before McIntyre walked off.

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn got some strikes early but was shoved down before taking a big chop and a headbutt. Sami came back with a lariat and a back elbow but took a massive uranage from the big guy.

Bronson Reed failed to get the pin before Sami got back up and set him up for the Helluva Kick, but Chad Gable came out of nowhere and attacked Sami, ending the match.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed via DQ on RAW

After the match, Gable attacked Sami and caught him in the ankle lock and the grapevine before referees came in to try and stop them. Bronson Reed got back up and took Gable out before RAW moved on.

Grade: B-

JBL and Ron Simmons were out for Round 3 of the WWE Draft, and RAW got LWO (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Zelina Vega, Carlito) and Drew McIntyre, while SmackDown got Legado Del Fantasma and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Drew McIntyre came out and called the APA stupid before saying that CM Punk was a corporate 'arse kisser'. He was going off on Punk before the latter music hit, and Punk showed up on the balcony. Punk called Drew a "little b*tch" before McIntyre ran after him, and Ron Simmons hit us with a "damn!"

Candice LeRae vs. Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri got some big hits early on and got a suplex and a bulldog followed by a reverse caterpillar.

Candice LeRae got caught in the ankle lock before Indi Hartwell attacked Ivy Nile on the outside. The distraction made Dupri release the hold and Candice came in with a big boot for the win.

Result: Candice LeRae def. Maxxine Dupri

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre finally made his way to the balcony to find CM Punk and found only a signed poster there as the real Punk made his entrance to the ring. Punk sat in the ring and fired shots at Drew, saying he was only good for posting angry things on Twitter.

CM said he was the best on the microphone and called Drew a loser. He added that when Punk was cleared to compete, he was going to make McIntyre's life hell. He then turned his back on Drew and faced the crowd before RAW moved on.

Teddy Long and Alundra Blayze were out to call Round 4 of the Draft and we got The Judgment Day and former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov on RAW, while SmackDown got Naomi and the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan took some early offense but dodged the Annihilator before taking her knees out. Nia Jax caught Liv on the outside and bounced her off the announce table before Tiffany Stratton was seen watching from the front row.

Morgan got a massive powerbomb off the corner on Jax before Naomi attacked Stratton at ringside. The brawl headed to the apron, and Naomi got a big kick before Jax knocked the latter off to the floor. Liv came in off the distraction and hit the Codebreaker and Oblivion for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax

Grade: B

Adam Pearce was very happy that Chelsea Green wasn't his problem anymore before we headed the next round of draft picks with the Dudley Boyz. The New Day and Lyra Valkyria were on RAW, while The Pretty Deadly and the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were going to SmackDown.

Awesome Truth (c) vs. Alpha Academy - WWE World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW

The match started during the break, and when we returned, Otis got a big slam on The Miz before trying for the Caterpillar elbow drop.

Akira Tozawa was tagged in and went for a top rope senton, but Miz got his knees up. R-Truth came in, and the champs hit the Truth Crushing Finale on Tozawa after knocking Otis off the apron for the win.

Result: Awesome Truth def. Alpha Academy to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Grade: B-

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were out next for Round 6 of the WWE Draft. The Final Testament and Bronson Reed were on RAW, while SmackDown got DIY and Blair Davenport from NXT.

Backstage on RAW, Becky Lynch congratulated Liv Morgan for the win before offering her a title match. Damage CTRL showed up and taunted Becky before we headed for the main event.

The Judgment Day vs. Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day were in control early on, and JD McDonagh was competing despite his bruised head thanks to Logan Paul's fist from earlier. Jey Uso came in and got some superkicks on Finn Balor before getting a near fall off a top rope crossbody.

Priest came in, and Jey was about to hit a big dive, but Dominik Mysterio interfered. JD accidentally messed up a chokeslam attempt before Jey took them down with superkicks and a spear to Balor. Jey got the Uso Splash and picked up the win!

Result: Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet def. The Judgment Day

Grade: B