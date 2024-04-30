Sami Zayn gets revenge on former champion after recent assault 

Sami Zayn was able to exact revenge on a former champion who recently assaulted him.

When Chad Gable lost his chance to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40, he offered to train the number one contender, Sami Zayn. In the end, Sami won the Intercontinental Championship, ending Gunther's historic reign at 666 days.

Following this historic win, Sami offered Chad Gable a title shot as a show of good faith for helping him out. In their title match, Gable came up short again, which resulted in Gable viciously assaulting Zayn in front of his wife and laying him out.

Tonight on RAW, Gable was backstage with The Miz and R-Truth as Miz was trying to explain to Truth that it was the WWE Draft and not the NFL Draft. After Awesome Truth left, Sami blindsided Chad Gable with a Helluva kick, laying him out.

This was the proactive move from Sami, who will later defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed. This assault ensures that Gable doesn't get involved in his match and costs him the title.

It will be interesting to see whether Sami Zayn will be able to successfully defend his IC Title against Bronson Reed tonight.