Who is Lyra Valkyria? Meet the former NXT Women's Champion turned WWE RAW Star

WWE continued to shake up its roster as the 2024 Draft resumed, and Lyra Valkyria was drafted to RAW on Monday night's episode. The 27-year-old has a glowing resume from her time in NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Championship.

Lyra Valkyria will join the red brand after GM Adam Pearce drafted her onto the main roster. Given her age and abilities in the ring, the Irish star is touted as a future world champion.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, on October 23, 1996, the real-life Aoife Cusack underwent training at the start of her career with Fight Factory Pro Wrestling. RAW superstar Finn Balor co-founded the Irish promotion, so Lyra may have a familiar face to help her adjust to Monday nights.

She arrived in WWE in January 2020 under the ring name Aoife Valkyrie and started with the Stamford-based company in NXT UK. She would represent that brand until its closure in late 2022 before becoming an NXT roster member.

This was when she was given her current ring name, Lyra Valkyria, and she made a name for herself during her developmental stages. She beat Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

The former Pro Wrestling EVE Tag Team Champion held the NXT Women's Championship for six months. Roxanne Perez dethroned her at Stand & Deliver, meaning her reign lasted 165 days.

Lyra Valkyria will now look to show her worth as the newest member of RAW. The red brand has been freshened with several exciting women's talents, including Lyra's fellow NXT star, Kiana James.

WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch had high praise for RAW's newest addition, Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria looks set to follow in Becky Lynch's footsteps by becoming the newest Irish star to join the RAW women's division. She has a win over The Man and an NXT Women's Championship title reign.

Becky Lynch thinks the sky is the limit for her compatriot and gave a glowing verdict when calling time on her second WWE NXT stint. She posted on Instagram:

"@real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands."

Becky Lynch may need to be wary of RAW's new star despite their evident respect for one another. Big Time Becks is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and has a target on her back.

Lyra knows how to get the job done against the seven-time world champion. If her start on the red brand goes seamlessly, she could be coming for the world title.