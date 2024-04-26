Current WWE champion on Becky Lynch winning the Women's World Championship; reacts to "Becky Hogan" criticism

WWE recently crowned Becky Lynch as the new Women's World Champion. However, it didn't sit well with a certain section of fans, and the star was criticized for it on social media.

Social media has played a crucial role in a superstar's push in the company. The power of fans was the driving factor behind Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, R-Truth disagreed with the online criticism of The Man.

Recently, one-half of the World Tag Team Champions spoke to Steve Fall of Ten Count Media. During their conversation, the interviewer asked Truth about The Man's win. The veteran spoke highly of Becky Lynch and stated that he supported Lynch's win.

"I love The Man. The Man is The Man. Again, another prime example: some people was mad about it, and some people was happy about it, that's the magic of the rollercoaster ride that WWE would take you on. I'm with Becky all the way, I'm sorry," he declared.

He also addressed the 'Becky Hogan' criticisms and called it weird. He also warned The Man of Mami's eventual return.

"It's a weird take; like you said, I don't know about that (...) But watch out when Mami comes back; that's all I'm going to say," said Truth. [From 11:00 to 11:45]

Becky Lynch mentioned Seth Rollins and daughter Roux after winning the title on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch went on a long hiatus from WWE after becoming the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion during the pandemic era. Later, she and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, and tied the knot during The Man's hiatus.

Becky Lynch has often dedicated her wins and accomplishments to her family, as they've been her biggest supporters in the world. She recently won the vacant Women's World Championship on the recent episode of RAW.

After her victory, she spoke about her journey and the sacrifices she made when she left her daughter home with her husband after he had knee surgery following WrestleMania XL.

"I left my daughter for eight days. I left my husband the day he had surgery. But now I get to go home and show them that it was worth it," said Lynch.

It will be interesting to see which star from the women's division will be The Man's first challenger on the red brand.

