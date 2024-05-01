WWE breaking major rule 3 days after it starts; huge title change possible after champion makes corruption accusation

WWE just made a new rule and it appears that they are ready to break it within three days of it coming into effect. It might lead to a new champion being crowned as well.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were drafted to SmackDown. They were finally leaving RAW, with General Manager Adam Pearce rejoicing at seeing the back of them. It remains to be seen what sort of greeting they get on the blue brand, given that Nick Aldis is no stranger to them. He has been at the receiving end of their complaints in the past as well.

However, it appears Green has something else to do as well.

Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez was left very unhappy as she was backstage arguing with Ava that the General Manager was out to get her and accused her of corruption as well.

Following these accusations, later in the show, The Prodigy was then told that she would have to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Chelsea Green. According to the Draft rules set by Triple H, the rosters are locked when it comes to stars competing on other brands, the day after Backlash France. WWE is breaking this rule three days after it started, with Chelsea Green immediately heading to NXT.

It appears that the rule of rosters being locked already has a loophole, with stars allowed to head to NXT if they want. Whether Ava is breaking this rule to simply punish Roxanne for her accusations or not, remains to be seen.

Roxanne Perez was upset at not being in the 2024 WWE Draft

Roxanne Perez's main point of issue was that she was not part of the 2024 WWE Draft.

The Prodigy wanted to be drafted to RAW or SmackDown and the fact that she was not part of that ended up disappointing her.

Other stars like Kiana James, Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, Baron Corbin, and Blair Davenport were all called up from NXT. Ava said that Roxanne was not because as a champion, she was not eligible for the Draft in the first place.