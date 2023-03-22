Major title match set to be the youngest main event in WrestleMania weekend history

The final WWE event before WrestleMania 39 is NXT Stand & Deliver, which is also set to take place on April 1st. It'll be headlined by Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker, making it the youngest main event in WrestleMania weekend history.

After Breakker defeated Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day last month, he was confronted by Melo, and the two stars stared each other down as the show came to a close. They had a contract signing last week on Tuesday night to make their match official.

WWE @WWE



But it looks like



Almost disaster! But it looks like @bronbreakkerwwe and @Carmelo_WWE found a way to get it done 🤔 #WWENXT

On this week's episode of NXT, the duo teamed up in the main event to take on Pretty Deadly in a tag team match, which they won. During the bout, it was announced by the commentary team that Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker will be the youngest superstars to compete in the main event of WrestleMania weekend.

The combined age for the upcoming NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver is 53. The two stars will undoubtedly put on a hard-hitting match, and it'll be interesting to see who walks out with the title.

Do you think Melo will end Bron's 300+ day title reign? Sound off in the comments section below!

