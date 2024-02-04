Major tournament involving Cody Rhodes and three massive WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 40 should happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE holding a world title unification tournament at WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea.

Last month, Cody Rhodes overcame 29 other superstars to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 40. Although many fans believed he would challenge Roman Reigns for the second consecutive year, The American Nightmare revealed on WWE SmackDown that he would not face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. Instead, The Rock returned to confront his cousin. The decision faced significant backlash from fans who wanted Rhodes to finish his story at WrestleMania.

During the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan suggested that the company hold a title unification tournament at The Showcase of the Immortals involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. Matt Morgan praised the idea, claiming he was down for any pitch that ends with The American Nightmare winning The Tribal Chief's title at WrestleMania 40.

"[Title unification tournament? Cody vs. Seth & Rock vs. Roman at night one. Night two, Cody vs. Roman. You get everything - Fan question] Okay. As long as Cody gets to beat Roman Reigns, I'm down. I'm down. All right, I don't hate that. No, seriously, I don't hate that at all. Good job!" [7:10 - 7:28]

Cody Rhodes will reportedly reveal his WrestleMania plans on WWE RAW

Last Monday, Cody Rhodes was confronted by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. The latter urged Cody to challenge him for his title at WrestleMania 40 instead of Roman Reigns.

After The American Nightmare's announcement that he will not face The Tribal Chief, fans now expect him to square off against The Visionary on The Grandest Stage of Them All. According to Xero News, the 38-year-old will reveal his WrestleMania plans tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Following the backlash over The Rock's return to replace Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent, several fans and experts expressed their desire to see the company change their plans again to include The American Nightmare in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture. It would be interesting to see how the promotion will deal with the seemingly unexpected fans' reaction to The Brahma Bull's return.

Are you excited to see Cody Rhodes square off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

