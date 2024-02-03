Cody Rhodes set to reveal his WrestleMania plans at upcoming WWE show - Reports

Cody Rhodes will reportedly reveal his WWE WrestleMania plans during a confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins next Monday on RAW.

After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, The American Nightmare appeared on RAW to address his WrestleMania plans. However, he was confronted by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who urged him to consider challenging him instead of Roman Reigns. The 38-year-old told The Visionary he would think about it.

Last night on SmackDown, Rhodes dropped a bombshell announcement to Roman Reigns, telling him he will not challenge him at this year's Show of Shows despite still being determined to capture his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The Rock then appeared and confronted The Tribal Chief, seemingly confirming the rumored match between the two at WrestleMania 40.

Recent updates from Xero News claim that Rhodes is set to reveal his WrestleMania plans when he stands face-to-face with Rollins on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Does WWE have plans for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns?

Many fans expected to see Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns main event WrestleMania for the second consecutive year after The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, the latter's decision left them wondering about the company's plans for that anticipated square-off.

While some asked whether Rhodes would face Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Xero News reported that the company has no plans for The Tribal Chief to wrestle at the premium live event at the time. Meanwhile, the report stated that the match would happen later this year.

Rhodes' announcement last night and The Rock's return faced massive backlash from fans online. The Brahma Bull's segment with The Tribal Chief became the most disliked video on WWE's YouTube channel.

Many fans also pointed out Rhodes' facial expressions as he left the ring to The Rock and Reigns, claiming he looked disappointed.

