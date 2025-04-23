  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Major Triple H mistake with John Cena & Cody Rhodes feud, veteran explains (Exclusive)

Major Triple H mistake with John Cena & Cody Rhodes feud, veteran explains (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 23, 2025 07:27 GMT
What is next for John Cena? (via WWE.com)
What is next for John Cena? (Images via WWE.com)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes's match at WWE WrestleMania 41 did not quite live up to many fans' expectations, owing to The Rock's absence. According to a veteran, Triple H's booking is a major reason behind it.

Ad

Ex-WWE star EC3 was recently asked about his thoughts on the main event of Night 2. While the match between John Cena and Rhodes was entertaining, it had a lacklustre aura, considering there were not many surprises in store.

Speaking on UnSKripted, EC3 explained why the buildup to WrestleMania 41 felt repetitive.

"I think you got a guy like John Cena, and a guy like Cody, I think how you make it six months' worth of build in two months, I thought they did really good stuff with the promo barbs exchanging. But I don't think they should have just left it there and relied on just that, 'cause there was really good stuff with those two when they were doing that. Like when they did the one on SmackDown before 'Mania, granted everybody is already all in, it just felt like sort of a rehash..." the veteran said. [24:55 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

It remains to be seen how the storyline progresses further in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications