Major Triple H mistake with John Cena & Cody Rhodes feud, veteran explains (Exclusive)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes's match at WWE WrestleMania 41 did not quite live up to many fans' expectations, owing to The Rock's absence. According to a veteran, Triple H's booking is a major reason behind it.

Ex-WWE star EC3 was recently asked about his thoughts on the main event of Night 2. While the match between John Cena and Rhodes was entertaining, it had a lacklustre aura, considering there were not many surprises in store.

Speaking on UnSKripted, EC3 explained why the buildup to WrestleMania 41 felt repetitive.

"I think you got a guy like John Cena, and a guy like Cody, I think how you make it six months' worth of build in two months, I thought they did really good stuff with the promo barbs exchanging. But I don't think they should have just left it there and relied on just that, 'cause there was really good stuff with those two when they were doing that. Like when they did the one on SmackDown before 'Mania, granted everybody is already all in, it just felt like sort of a rehash..." the veteran said. [24:55 onwards]

It remains to be seen how the storyline progresses further in WWE.

