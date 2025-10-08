Major twist planned for Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel to face Bronson Reed. However, the match may not go the normal route, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The bad blood between the OTC and Bronson has reached a fever pitch, which makes it clear that their street fight at Crown Jewel will be a violent affair. While it is a singles match, Apter expects that there will be several interferences in store. Furthermore, it is also possible that Reigns will be on the losing end when all is said and done.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:

"I think Big Bronson Reed, part of The Vision with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, I think he has a chance to pull out a victory here if Bron Breakker, who was not on Monday Night RAW last night for some reason... But I have a feeling if there's interference from him, there will either be a disqualification verdict or Roman Reigns loses, or just gonna be another pull-apart with the Usos coming in to assist the OTC as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are destroying Roman Reigns. I am gonna call this, Roman Reigns, Roman Reigns is gonna win somehow, but it's gonna be an attack by The Vision somewhere during or after the match with The Usos interfering."

WWE needs Roman Reigns right now, says Bill Apter

According to Bill Apter, WWE bringing back Roman into the fold right now is a necessary move to tie together several storylines.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, Apter stated:

"I don't know how part-time he's gonna be right now. I think right now they're bringing him back because they need him on that show to tie several angles together. So no, I'm not over Roman Reigns at this point. Right now, he's considered the line of the super talents, like The Rock, Stone Cold, Hogan, and all that. I like that they have him back on at this point. Part-time, full-time, just have him back on in there. They needed him."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Roman Reigns in WWE.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.



