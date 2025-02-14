Major twist set for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa saga of Bloodline storyline, predicts veteran; but it is not 'unpredictable'

Solo Sikoa made his shocking return to WWE programming last week on SmackDown. Sikoa had not been seen on SmackDown ever since he abandoned Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on the blue show after losing to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut.

On the Behind the Turnbuckle Studios YouTube channel, WWE veteran Vince Russo talked about a possible storyline between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He told Tommy Carlucci that the storyline was getting predictable, too.

Solo Sikoa made his unexpected return to SmackDown by attacking Cody Rhodes from behind. This has led fans to believe that a match between the two may be in works for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Russo discussed the potential future of the Bloodline story.

"They have signed a bunch of the Samoans that are waiting in the Deck Circle. So they have signed more family members we haven't seen yet," said Russo. [17:47-17:56]

Vince added:

"They're gonna run the same Solo-Fatu play that they ran with Roman and Solo. They're gonna run the same exact play where now Solo is going to be the babyface because that's what they do." [18:01-18:16]

The Bloodline saga has been going on continuously for over four years now. With WrestleMania 41 approaching and Solo Sikoa's shocking return, it'd be interesting to see what lies in the next chapter of this story.

Check out the full episode:

WWE veteran bashes creative for overlooking WarGames result

The Bloodline saga reached its climax at Survivor Series: WarGames. Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, along with Bronson Reed, met the OG Bloodline and CM Punk inside the WarGames structure. The match ended with the OG Bloodline getting the victory and Roman Reigns shaking hands with CM Punk.

Speaking about this on the Behind the Turnbuckle Studios channel, WWE veteran Vince Russo expressed his thoughts on what transpired after WarGames:

"They had WarGames, the babies went over the heels, story over. We're done at that point but they continued to go on with tag team matches and six men like WarGames never happened. So WarGames meant absolutely nothing because The Bloodline was doing the same thing The Bloodline was doing." [15:36-16:03]

The Bloodline story seems to be never-ending, as a new layer gets added to the story every few months. With WrestleMania right around the corner, fans are eager to see what comes next in the story.

