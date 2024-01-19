A major hint has been dropped about The Undertaker days before a big WWE event, as well as a few days before the Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker is one of WWE's most special stars. Throughout his career, he has shown himself to be a legend and a memorable part of the company through his achievements. Whenever WrestleMania season draws near, it's difficult for fans to forget the star's legendary undefeated Streak until Brock Lesnar shattered it at WrestleMania 30.

The WWE Hall of Famer may be retired, but he has made several special appearances, and fans are always hopeful about The Phenom showing up on shows.

Now, days before the unveiling of the WWE2K24 game and the Royal Rumble, the gaming company has dropped a major hint about the legend. The official X/Twitter account posted a picture of The Undertaker's iconic coffin, which seems to hint at what the game could contain.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

While some fans believe this could mean that the game's Showcase mode might have the legendary Streak as a playable option, players will have to wait and see.

Given the timing of the post, there's also speculation about whether The Phenom might show up at Royal Rumble, even if to promote the game.

There's no confirmation at this time, but more will be revealed on January 22, 2024, when the unveiling takes place.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here