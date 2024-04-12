Major update on Becky Lynch's WWE appearance - Reports

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch will be out of in-ring action along with her husband, Seth Rollins.

On night one of WrestleMania, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes competed against The Rock and Roman Reigns but they could not secure a victory, leading to a Bloodline Rules Match the following night. Rollins also had a neck-to-neck bout against Drew McIntyre in WrestleMania XL and could not secure a win.

According to a report, Seth is currently dealing with several injuries and is expected to be out of action for four weeks. As per updates by Wrestling Observer, Becky Lynch will also take some time off from the ring as Rollins:

"As well as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch is also believed to be taking some time off from WWE. - WON"

Becky Lynch shared her honest thoughts on accusations against Vince McMahon

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch opened up on the recent accusations against Vince McMahon.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lynch stated that it was difficult for her to believe those allegations against McMahon. She appreciated him and asserted how easy it was to work with him. She also added how McMahon has helped her build her WWE career:

"Those allegations are horrible. It's so hard to listen to because that's not my experience. He was so good to me, and Vince had a genius about him. He was not the easiest to work with, but he had also lived an extremely interesting life in terms of what he built, so I like learning from him. I like talking to him, and he is responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE."

The Man further added how they always had a sense of respect for each other. She also added that it was unfortunate if someone had an unpleasant experience with McMahon:

"We would've had some ups and downs but he was always good to me as a person and always treated me with respect. I felt like I had earned a lot of respect from him and he gave me a lot of respect. And then you're hearing this other side, which is not the person that I know, and that's really hard. I hate that anybody experienced that in general, especially [from] somebody that has been very kind to me in my life, [and] in my career. It's like two different people; he's like a grandfather."

Fans will be curious to know for how long Lynch and Rollins will be sidelined from action.

