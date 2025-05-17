Major update on Cody Rhodes after he missed WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes hasn’t been seen on WWE television since he lost his Undisputed WWE title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The American Nightmare was devastated following his loss.
Fans were highly anticipating the 39-year-old star’s return in the latest episode of SmackDown as he was advertised to be at tonight’s show. The WWE Universe is visibly upset with Rhodes’ unexplained absence.
However, recently WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page shared a photo on his official Instagram, showing a jacked Cody Rhodes lifting some weights at DDP’s fitness gym. This showcases that although The American Nightmare has been away from television, he hasn’t been idle.
Moreover, Rhodes' return might be on the horizon as he has been putting in the work in the gym. The 39-year-old could return after Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, where Cena will face R Truth in a singles bout. Previous reports suggest that Rhodes will likely have a major role heading into SummerSlam.
WWE veteran criticizes Cody Rhodes and other major superstars for missing SmackDown
While speaking on a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell reviewed the latest episode of the blue brand and noted that none of the major stars were on the show.
He expressed that the Stamford-based promotion desperately needs a prominent superstar, and SmackDown now lacks stars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, or The Rock.
"First of all, they had no stars. You didn't have a Cena, you didn't have a Rock, you didn't have Cody. He (Solo Sikoa) ate the TV up. He just went on and on. I got news for them. That's three hours guys. When are they getting off three hours?" said Mantell.
It will be interesting to see when Rhodes returns on WWE television and how he gets his revenge on John Cena.